Invasive species worries leads Yellowstone to ban felt soles

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Concerns over aquatic invasive species have led Yellowstone National Park officials to ban the use of felt sole boots or waders and to set a boating season during which watercraft inspections will be available.

Park officials say rubber sole boots will be allowed because they trap fewer organisms and can be cleaned with water and a scrub brush.

The boating season will run from May 26 through Nov. 4.

All watercraft entering the park must have a boat permit and a Yellowstone aquatic invasive species inspection before launching in the park.

Watercraft subject to inspection include boats, canoes, kayaks and float tubes. Inspections will be available seven days a week at various locations in the park.

