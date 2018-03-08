Medicaid expansion enrollment in Montana tops 93K people

MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Two suspects are still on the loose tonight after an early morning shooting at a Missoula gas station. The shooting happened here at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South Avenue and South Higgins in Missoula.
Many Hamilton High School students planned to participate in a national school walkout day planned for next Wednesday March 14th.
