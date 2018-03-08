Griz survive upset scare, beat North Dakota 84-76

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks looked at the Montana Grizzlies number one seed, and instead of bowing out easily, made it difficult on their opponents from Missoula. UND actually led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually recovered in time to win 84-76.

Michael Oguine and Ahmaad Rorie lead the way through a tough shooting first half, as the Griz went back and forth with the Fighting Hawks. Oguine had 23, and Rorie had 30. Sayeed Pridgette and Fabijan Krslovic both had double doubles, as Montana advances to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.