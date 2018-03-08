Bozeman police seek gun burglars

BOZEMAN- Two suspects broke into a business on North Seventh Avenue and made off with several firearms, police say.

Police responded to the burglary at the business on the 1000 block of North Seventh Avenue at 1:30 AM on March 5. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Police are asking anyone with tips to come forward; tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Anyone with tips can call Detective Robert Vanuka at 406-582-2246, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Bozeman police also note that they've seen an increase in the popularity of private video surveillance systems. They recommend that owners of these systems routinely review their footage to make sure the cameras are working.