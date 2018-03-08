Two suspects arrested in South Higgins shooting case

Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students.

The police press release doesn't indicate whether Munson is a student. A search of UM's directory does show that a "Chase Munson" is a student at UM.

The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South and Higgins on March 6. Two adult men were shot and treated for injuries in the altercation; one is still in the hospital.

MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh says more details will be release once the Missoula County Attorney's Office finishes the charging documents on Friday.

Both men are booked into the Missoula County Detention Center on charges of deliberate homicide.