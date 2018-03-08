New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber.

Actor Sharlto Copley, who's appeared in District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone.

A press release says the casting calls will be held in:

Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater

Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 PM at the Lincoln School Gym

Characters are sought for speaking and non-speaking roles for teen boys, three men ages 20s to 60s, and two women from 30 to 65. "Outdoorsy" and "rugged" individuals are preferred. No acting experience is necessary.

It's free to audition. Applicants who fit the requirements will have their pictures taken and might be asked to read some lines in front of the casting director.