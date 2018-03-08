Woman rescued after snowmobile crash in West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE- A 65-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was rescued after a snowmobile crash in West Yellowstone.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the woman was riding on a snowmobile with her husband on March 7 when they went off-trail and hit a tree. She was thrown from the machine, injured her hip and may have broken a collarbone.

Rescuers from several agencies tracked down the couple using the GPS coordinates traced from their 911 call. Rescuers say the woman was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reminds snowmobilers to take caution, ride within your ability and be on the lookout for changing trail conditions.

Responders from Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Yellowstone National Park, Hebgen Basin Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service all assisted with the incident.