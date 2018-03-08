New butterfly species named after UM grad

A woman who launched her career from the University of Montana campus is now being honored with a new butterfly species in her name.

Emily Graslie is a chief curiosity correspondent for the famous Field Museum in Chicago. She first started her educational YouTube channel The Brain Scoop back when she was a volunteer at the Zoological Museum at UM.

In honor of Graslie's efforts to educate the public about natural science, she has a butterfly to her name: Wahydra graslieae.

A press release from the Florida Museum says Wahydra graslieae is an extremely rare specimen colected in the Ecuadorian Andes in 2004. The butterfly specializes in living in high elevations.

The Florida Museum quotes Graslie as saying she feels very honored:

“This is Wahydra graslieae, a little-known creature that comes to us with more questions than answers. In that way I feel a sense of kindredness with this animal and am absolutely honored that Dr. Warren and his team saw fit to associate such a curious skipper with my name. I can’t wait for further research to reveal more information about them.”

Click here to learn more about the butterfly. Photo courtesy Andrew David Warren.