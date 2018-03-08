Thousands of pounds of supplies headed to the Hi Line - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MISSOULA -

Volunteers came together in the Garden City Wednesday, as they began the long haul of taking thousands of pounds of donations to help people stranded on the Hi-Line.

Many volunteers from Missoula were more than excited to help out, as Blackfeet Food Pantry workers pulled up to accept the donations.

Montanan's helping Montanans: the feeling struck a chord for Blackfeet Food Pantry, Director Roy Crawford Jr. as his team loaded up food supplies for people stranded on the Hi-Line.

"It's really a great feeling that the Missoula people and surrounding communities have actually taken time out of their schedule and resources to actually come to the aid of the Blackfeet people,” said Crawford.

Volunteers helped load more than 10,000 pounds of food and household supplies at several Missoula churches. 

The Missoula Food Bank helped out as well, donating 2 pallets' worth of food.

Essential Eats Distributors helped coordinate these efforts after a state of emergency was declared last week for the Blackfeet reservation.

"It was just snow, wind and the drifts. It just kept piling up and pilling up. There was no end to it. We didn't get a break,” said Crawford.

With the weather clearing up this week, Crawford said his team is more than happy to make the 4-hour trek back to the Hi-Line with all of their hard work finally paying off.

"Everybody has been working around the clock. Everyday these last three weeks. The roads and the nice weather has been cooperating. Things are looking a lot better for us. The weather has allowed us to get out and receive food and aid that's been spoken for...” said Crawford.

The Blackfeet Food Pantry and Essential Eats Distributors said they are overwhelmed by all of the support from the Missoula community.

As well as other communities who pitched in to help fellow Montanans in their time of need.

