Missoula Police search for vial of toxic potassium cyanide removed from University lab

Volunteers come together in the Garden City Wednesday..
Volunteers come together in the Garden City Wednesday..
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory. Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh says that the material is a white powder called potassium cyanide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... Potassium cyanide can release hydrogen cyanide gas, which is a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant ...
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory. Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh says that the material is a white powder called potassium cyanide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... Potassium cyanide can release hydrogen cyanide gas, which is a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant ...
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Legislative analysts say Montana tax collections are on track to meet or exceed projections, but the numbers may be skewed by early filers looking to beat changes to the federal tax laws.
Legislative analysts say Montana tax collections are on track to meet or exceed projections, but the numbers may be skewed by early filers looking to beat changes to the federal tax laws.
KALISPELL- A special "heartwarming" project is helping people coming out of cardiac surgery. The Prestige Assisted Living Center in Kalispell hosted a project where residents hand-made heart-shaped pillows using their own supplies and equipment, according to a press release. The residents donated the pillows to patients coming out of heart surgery at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. A representative for the assisted living center says the pillows are a kind gift, but als...
KALISPELL- A special "heartwarming" project is helping people coming out of cardiac surgery. The Prestige Assisted Living Center in Kalispell hosted a project where residents hand-made heart-shaped pillows using their own supplies and equipment, according to a press release. The residents donated the pillows to patients coming out of heart surgery at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. A representative for the assisted living center says the pillows are a kind gift, but als...
MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
Two suspects are still on the loose tonight after an early morning shooting at a Missoula gas station. The shooting happened here at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South Avenue and South Higgins in Missoula.
Two suspects are still on the loose tonight after an early morning shooting at a Missoula gas station. The shooting happened here at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South Avenue and South Higgins in Missoula.
It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.
It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.
According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.
For the first time in over a year, Benefis has responded to ABC FOX Montana's request for comment on the Robert Back brain injury case.
For the first time in over a year, Benefis has responded to ABC FOX Montana's request for comment on the Robert Back brain injury case.
A Darby man pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot up his high school.
A Darby man pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot up his high school.
Many Hamilton High School students planned to participate in a national school walkout day planned for next Wednesday March 14th.
Many Hamilton High School students planned to participate in a national school walkout day planned for next Wednesday March 14th.