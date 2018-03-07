Investigators seek cause of fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo.

Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Once on scene, Assistant Chief Paul Finley says that they found smoke showing from the building.

They quickly attacked the fire, resulting in minimal damage.

Finley says that a command unit, two structure engines, three water tenders, one ladder truck and a staff/chief vehicle responded with a total of 14 firefighters.

MRFD was assisted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Emergency Services and Missoula Electric Co-op.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.