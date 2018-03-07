Montana's budget picture improves with a big caveat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Legislative analysts say Montana tax collections are on track to meet or exceed projections, but the numbers may be skewed by early filers looking to beat changes to the federal tax laws.

The update released Tuesday by the Legislative Fiscal Division projects tax collections of $4 million to $13 million above the $2.4 billion forecast in the 2018-2019 Montana budget.

However, those projections include a spike in the number of people paying their individual income taxes and property taxes at the end of 2017. Many of those early filers were looking to avoid a new $10,000 cap in federal deductions for state and local taxes that was included in the tax reform bill passed by Congress.

Analysts say that means the actual revenue could still fall short by the June 30 end of the financial year.

