Kalispell project helps heart patients

KALISPELL- A special "heartwarming" project is helping people coming out of cardiac surgery.

The Prestige Assisted Living Center in Kalispell hosted a project where residents hand-made heart-shaped pillows using their own supplies and equipment, according to a press release. The residents donated the pillows to patients coming out of heart surgery at Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

A representative for the assisted living center says the pillows are a kind gift, but also serve a useful purpose for patients, who are instructed to hold pillows close to the chest to prevent discomfort while moving and protect their sternum while it heals.