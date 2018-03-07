Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near c - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near city cemetery

MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious.

According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators say her injuries are consistent with being hit by a blunt object.

At press time, the victim is still unconscious and is being treated at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (406) 721-4444 or Det. Garrett Van Hoose at (406) 258-3834.

PHOTO: Google Street View screen capture

