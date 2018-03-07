Planned Hamilton school walkout causes online fervor

A planned high school walkout in the Bitterroot next week has caused some controversy among parents and community members.

Many Hamilton High School students planned to participate in a national school walkout day planned for next Wednesday March 14th.

This community tension started to become visible on a Ravalli County Republicans Facebook Group, where divisive comments started going back and forth about the walkout and gun control.

Some commenters even accused Hamilton High School of manipulating students to participate in the walkout.

But Principal Dan Kimzey said that most of his students and faculty respect each other’s decision regardless of political beliefs.

Kimzey said that the school is prepared to handle the national walk-out.

“At its face value or kids want to have a voice. Whether it’s voice in support of gun rights, or a voice in support of the kids in Florida who were killed, or just school violence in general. And so I support everyone having a voice. That is what we do here," said Kimzey.

Kimzey said that students have been vocal about what they plan on doing for the walk out, but his main concern is community members getting involved when the students walk off campus.

He added there will be increased security during the walkout.