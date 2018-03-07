Possible marriage plans for pair charged in double murder - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Possible marriage plans for pair charged in double murder

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana residents charged with killing two people whose dismembered bodies were found in tubs of chemicals may be taking steps to get married.

An application for a search warrant reviewed by the Missoulian showed Augustus Standingrock wrote to his mother thanking her for sending him the marriage paperwork and asking if she also sent paperwork to his co-defendant, Tiffanie Pierce.

Standingrock and Pierce have pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the deaths of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles. Their bodies were found in the basement of Pierce's Missoula residence in August.

Standingrock and Pierce are jailed with bail set at $2 million each. Separate trials are set for later this year.

It's not clear how they'd be able to get married. A judge's order bans them from having any contact with each other.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

