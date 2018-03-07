Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In California, the nation's largest retirement home for veterans requires terminally ill veterans be discharged if they want to take life-ending drugs allowed under the law passed in 2015.

Some veterans are protesting the policies. They say it would cause undue hardship to move when they are that ill.

California's Department of Veterans Affairs, or CalVet, says it cannot risk losing federal funds for its state homes.

A 1997 federal law prohibits the use of federal funds for assisted suicide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.