Darby man pleads not guilty to school threat charges

HAMILTON - On Wednesday, a Darby man pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot up his high school.

William Maclean Kayser, 18, is charged with felony intimidation and assault with a weapon. Court documents say that on Feb. 12, he allegedly told classmates he was "going to shoot up the school," and then posted videos and pictures on Snapchat with more threats to shoot up the school. On Feb. 19, officers arrested Kayser and booked him into Ravalli County jail.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Bill Fulbright said he doesn't believe jail is the best place for Kayser, which is why the prosecution supported lowering Kayser's bond from $50,000 to $10,000. The judge agreed and lowered the bail.

If Kayser makes bail, he'll be placed on house arrest. He's required to stay off the internet, except for any online classes, and stay 1,500 feet away from any public or private school, excepting times when he's in a vehicle with his father. He could be allowed to graduate from Darby through an online program. He's also required to stay on his family's property unless accompanied by his father.

Kayser's father agreed to remove all weapons from the house, and indicated that he's planning to post bail for Kayser.

The defense pointed out that Kayser has no prior criminal record.

The prosecution did request that Kayser undergo a full mental health evaluation.

--Reporting by Kaitlin Miller, ABC FOX Montana

