Gargoyles go missing in Butte - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Gargoyles go missing in Butte

Posted: Updated:

Have you seen this gargoyle?

Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage. The gargoyles were designed and made in Montana especially for the project. A city-county staffer says the gargoyles were meant to act as "protectors of the building and all the occupants," and that they are "special and unique."

Anyone with information is asked to call Karen Byrnes at 406-497-6467 or Butch Harrington at 406-496-6273.

The Uptown Parking Garage was recently built as part of an effort to revitalize Uptown Butte, according to the Montana Standard.

The state also recently announced a major $35 million project to create the Praxis medical training center, also to be located in Uptown.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.