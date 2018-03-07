Gargoyles go missing in Butte

Have you seen this gargoyle?

Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage. The gargoyles were designed and made in Montana especially for the project. A city-county staffer says the gargoyles were meant to act as "protectors of the building and all the occupants," and that they are "special and unique."

Anyone with information is asked to call Karen Byrnes at 406-497-6467 or Butch Harrington at 406-496-6273.

The Uptown Parking Garage was recently built as part of an effort to revitalize Uptown Butte, according to the Montana Standard.

The state also recently announced a major $35 million project to create the Praxis medical training center, also to be located in Uptown.