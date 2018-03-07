Charlo school says nothing found after bomb threat

UPDATE: Charlo School officials say classes will resume on Thursday after a suspicious note was found on Wednesday morning.

After a custodian reported finding a suspicious note about a bomb, Lake County sheriff's deputies searched the school and didn't find anything.

Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 406-883-7301.

From the district:

THREAT UPDATE: This morning there was a suspicious note about a bomb found by custodial staff. Authorities were notified and we cancelled classes for the day. Lake County Sheriffs Department have searched the campus and nothing was found. It is an ongoing investigation and we can't comment any further. If anyone has any information on this please contact the Lake County Sheriff or the school. There is Drivers Education tomorrow. We plan on having school tomorrow.

According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.

School officials are reportedly working with law enforcement to assess the situation.

At this time the school is not allowing anyone into the buildings.

The school is asking parents who haven't dropped off their students yet to keep them home. The school is making arrangements for those students arriving on school buses this morning.

