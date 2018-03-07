Charlo school says nothing found after bomb threat

According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.
Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners. The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.
"The superintendent of schools said, 'We need your help. We have been locked in our homes. Some have been locked in their homes for weeks. Some people are getting buried in their homes and that was February 19th.'"
It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.
A new bike rental service would cost $1 per half hour for the public and 50 cents per half hour for UM students.
Two suspects are still on the loose tonight after an early morning shooting at a Missoula gas station. The shooting happened here at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South Avenue and South Higgins in Missoula.
For the first time in over a year, Benefis has responded to ABC FOX Montana's request for comment on the Robert Back brain injury case.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.
