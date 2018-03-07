Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam. The idea which was created by the St. James Episcopal Church, Montana State University and the HRDC looks to house people who cannot afford homes in Bozeman. As of right now, according to the HRDC, about 100 people are homeless in Bozeman.

The community will consist of 30 to 50 tiny homes and a resource hub. Each tiny home will cost about 10-12 thousand dollars to make and the total cost for the project will run around 7 million dollars. The homes would consist of a bed, shower, toilet, mini fridge and microwave.

Heather Grenier, President And CEO of HRDC said, “so this is an outside of the box solution that would create an opportunity for folks to have access to housing in less traditional means that will hopefully set them on a path to self-sufficiency.”

Grenier also said that they have potential land for the tiny homes, but they cannot give a location quite yet due to the fact they need to be able to see if it can hold 30-50 homes.