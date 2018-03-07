Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam. The idea which was created by the St. James Episcopal Church, Montana State University and the HRDC looks to house people who cannot afford homes in Bozeman. As of right now, according to the HRDC, about 100 people are homeless in Bozeman. 

The community will consist of 30 to 50 tiny homes and a resource hub. Each tiny home will cost about 10-12 thousand dollars to make and the total cost for the project will run around 7 million dollars. The homes would consist of a bed, shower, toilet, mini fridge and microwave.

Heather Grenier, President And CEO of HRDC said, “so this is an outside of the box solution that would create an opportunity for folks to have access to housing in less traditional means that will hopefully set them on a path to self-sufficiency.”

Grenier also said that they have potential land for the tiny homes, but they cannot give  a location quite yet due to the fact they need to be able to see if it can hold 30-50 homes.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • $10.3M transportation grant better connects Big Sky to Bozeman

    $10.3M transportation grant better connects Big Sky to Bozeman

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-03-07 04:53:59 GMT

    It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.

    It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64. Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift. U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.

  • Voters approve $3.5M bond for Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners

    Voters approve $3.5M bond for Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-03-07 04:53:23 GMT

    Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners. The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.

    Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners. The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.

  • Big Sky High to host school safety forum

    Big Sky High to host school safety forum

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-02-27 22:04:43 GMT

    Big Sky High School administration and the school resource officer are hosting a community forum on school safety.

    Big Sky High School administration and the school resource officer are hosting a community forum on school safety.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.