Voters approve $3.5M bond for Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners

Voters on Tuesday night approved a bond to expand Monforton Elementary School near Four Corners.

The Gallatin County Elections Office reports that he final unofficial tally shows 616 people voted for the bond, while 401 voted against it.

Superintendent Darren Strauch says that the $3.5-million dollar bond will help build eight new classrooms.

He stated in a press released, "The community support for the school district continues to be great. We had a compressed timeline with this bond campaign, but the voters understand that the growth in Four Corners continues to impact enrollment growth and the need for more classrooms. I cannot express my appreciation and gratitude to the Four Corners community enough."

He says that they expect to break ground this spring on the project, with most of the spaces expected to be completed by late fall.