12,000 pounds of supplies gathered for Hi-Line winter emergency

Tuesday is the last night to drop-off goods with Essentials Eats in Missoula in their effort to support those swallowed by snow on the Blackfeet reservation.

At St. Francis Xavier Church, volunteers were accepting last minute donations like canned foods to toiletries, all from people looking to help out the Hi-Line.

Tuesday was spent finalizing everything from accepting last minute donations to packing them up and shipping them out.

Director of Essential Eats Distributors, Sara Wecker, said they're partnering with the Blackfeet Food Pantry to help out on the Hi-Line.

"Since February 19, Essential Eats distributors provided 10,000 pounds of food separate from this. So separate from this donation since February 19,” said Sara Wecker, Director of Essential Eats Distributors.

Hearing about the conditions was enough for Wecker’s team to decide they would help out, but receiving a call from a school official turned their voluntary mission into an obligation.

"The superintendent of schools said, 'We need your help. We have been locked in our homes. Some have been locked in their homes for weeks. Some people are getting buried in their homes and that was February 19th.'"

With a lofty goal, Essential Eats teamed up with the Blackfeet Food Pantry.

Between the two, it didn't take long before they exceeded that goal.

"We wanted to do more and set this up Wednesday night…out there Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday morning, then we had the church set up there Saturday and Sunday, it was so fast."

More than 12,000 pounds of everyday supplies will head up to people on the Hi-Line.

Wecker said she's received multiple donations from all across the state with people looking to help out.

She added they will load up all of the donations Wednesday morning, before they make their trip to the Hi-Line. Call (406) 829-6348 to find out how you can help.