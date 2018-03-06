$10.3M transportation grant better connects Big Sky to Bozeman

It's Big Sky's one link to the outside world: Montana Highway 64.

Now, it's about to get a major multi-million dollar facelift.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday announced a $10.3-million dollar federal grant to improve transportation systems that connect Big Sky to the rest of Gallatin County.

The funds will be used to create seven left turn lanes at key intersections along the highway, install road signage, construct a pedestrian tunnel, extend an existing paved pedestrian trail and purchase four motor coaches and six vans.

Sen. Daines adds that it's all in an effort to enhance transit service in the area.

He says, "Gallatin County is leading the state in economic growth," said Daines. "This grant will help the county meet the infrastructure demands of this rapid growth and continue creating good-paying jobs in the community."

"TIGER grants are direct federal investments in projects that will improve our surface transportation at the national, regional or local level," adds U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao