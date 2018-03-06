Sen. Daines introduces STOP School Violence Act - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sen. Daines introduces STOP School Violence Act

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced Tuesday a new plan to prevent school shootings.

The STOP School Violence Act would seek Department of Justice grants to pay for several programs to deter school violence, according to a press release from Daines' office. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch is a cosponsor of the bill.

The programs include: 

Train students, school personnel, and local law enforcement to identify warning signs and intervene to stop school violence before it happens;

Improve school security infrastructure to deter and respond to threats of school violence, including the development and implementation of anonymous reporting systems for threats of school violence;

Develop and operate school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams; and

Facilitate coordination between schools and local law enforcement.

If passed, Daines' office says the programs would authorize $75 million in spending for 2018, and $100 million every year for the next decade.

Daines has not advocated for implementing gun control measures as a way of preventing school violence.

In 2014, he received an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association. As of 2016, he had received about $72,000 in donations from the NRA.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.