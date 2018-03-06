Sen. Daines introduces STOP School Violence Act

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced Tuesday a new plan to prevent school shootings.

The STOP School Violence Act would seek Department of Justice grants to pay for several programs to deter school violence, according to a press release from Daines' office. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch is a cosponsor of the bill.

The programs include:

Train students, school personnel, and local law enforcement to identify warning signs and intervene to stop school violence before it happens; Improve school security infrastructure to deter and respond to threats of school violence, including the development and implementation of anonymous reporting systems for threats of school violence; Develop and operate school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams; and Facilitate coordination between schools and local law enforcement.

If passed, Daines' office says the programs would authorize $75 million in spending for 2018, and $100 million every year for the next decade.

Daines has not advocated for implementing gun control measures as a way of preventing school violence.

In 2014, he received an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association. As of 2016, he had received about $72,000 in donations from the NRA.