LimeBike rental app seeks to come to Missoula

A popular nationwide bike-share service called LimeBike is looking to make its way to the Garden City.

Jordan Hess at the University of Montana's Transportation Office told us the school is looking to get the bike-share service for campus and the city of Missoula.

Hess said that it is a cost-effective way to get around town and it would cost $1 per half hour for the public and 50 cents per half hour for UM students.

Riders control their rental with an app and can pick up and drop off the bike anywhere as long as it is parked legally.

"Any time that we can add a new mobility option it gives people choices, it makes it easier for people to get around, and easier for people to avoid parking pressures," said Hess.

The LimeBikes have different gears, front and back brakes, and a navigation or phone holder.

The service may be available in the next couple of months. Click here to learn more.

LimeBike's website says it "aims to provide a sustainable solution to the first and last mile transportation problem by helping people move around their cities in an affordable and convenient way while eliminating their carbon footprint. We are here to empower future generations to change their behavior so we can save this planet together."