A popular nationwide bike service may make its way to Missoula

Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
Two suspects are still on the loose tonight after an early morning shooting at a Missoula gas station. The shooting happened here at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South Avenue and South Higgins in Missoula.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Canadian man who died on Friday in an accident. Officials say Charges Douglas Herr, 56, is from Calgary. Herr was skiing with a friend on March 2 when he went missing.
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled.
The state announced on Monday plans for building a massive new medical education center in Butte. The Praxis Center for Innovative Learning is intended to be the first independently owned, nonprofit medical training center in North America to focus on rural health care practice, according to a state official.
For the first time in over a year, Benefis has responded to ABC FOX Montana's request for comment on the Robert Back brain injury case.
