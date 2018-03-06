Montana State blows 19-point lead, season ends to UND 76-74

After seven seasons in charge of the Montana State University Billings men's basketball program, head coach Jamie Stevens announced his resignation on Tuesday.
Agony was at the end for the Montana State Bobcats today in Reno, Nevada.
It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58. Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5.
The Carroll College men's basketball team hosted Montana Western for the Frontier Conference tournament championship game at the PE Center.
Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced Tuesday a new plan to prevent school shootings. The STOP School Violence Act would seek Department of Justice grants to pay for several programs to deter school violence, according to a press release from Daines' office.
A new bike rental service would cost $1 per half hour for the public and 50 cents per half hour for UM students.
Yellowstone National Park officials say rangers arrested two people who were trying to chain themselves to a corral where wild bison are held.
Two suspects are still on the loose tonight after an early morning shooting at a Missoula gas station. The shooting happened here at the South Avenue Market on the corner of South Avenue and South Higgins in Missoula.
The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.
GU has won all four of the previous meetings against the Cougars in the WCC Tournament, with the last matchup coming in the 2016 semifinals, an 88-84 Bulldog victory.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...
A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.
Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Canadian man who died on Friday in an accident. Officials say Charges Douglas Herr, 56, is from Calgary. Herr was skiing with a friend on March 2 when he went missing.
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled.
The state announced on Monday plans for building a massive new medical education center in Butte. The Praxis Center for Innovative Learning is intended to be the first independently owned, nonprofit medical training center in North America to focus on rural health care practice, according to a state official.
For the first time in over a year, Benefis has responded to ABC FOX Montana's request for comment on the Robert Back brain injury case.
