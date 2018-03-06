Montana State blows 19-point lead, season ends to UND 76-74 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State blows 19-point lead, season ends to UND 76-74

Agony was at the end for the Montana State Bobcats today in Reno, Nevada. After going up by 19 points with 11 minutes left in the 2nd half, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks went on a 31-10 run to steal the game, and end the Cats season with a 76-74 game.

Marlon Stewart led all scorers with 29 points, including three major three point baskets in the closing minutes to put the defending Big Sky Conference Champs to the next round to play the Montana Grizzlies. There will be no Brawl of the Wild III for the people in the state of Montana.

Geno Crandall pitched in with 18 points, who in the first half, found themselves down immediately to the Cats. Tyler Hall only had 11 points in the loss. Devonte Klines led the team with 16 points. 

So ends the Bobcats season, who lost 13 of their last 15 games. Picked to finish preseason in 4th place in the conference, the Cats plummeted to the bottom of the conference. There will be a lot of questions this upcoming offseason about Tyler Hall, who is a junior, and may or may not be entering to NBA draft. The Bobcats end their 2018 campaign at 13-18, and 6-12 in conference.

