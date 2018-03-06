2 arrested at Yellowstone Park's bison corral

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials say rangers arrested two people who were trying to chain themselves to a corral where wild bison are held.

Park spokeswoman Vicki Regula says rangers arrested the two people early Tuesday. She declined to identify them or say whether they were being detained or charged.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the people arrested are affiliated with an advocacy group called Wild Buffalo Defense and seek to draw attention to the slaughter of bison.

The corrals are where bison are held when they are captured leaving the park. Some are shipped to slaughter to reduce the herd's size and over concerns of disease spread.

Bison escaped from the corrals in January through a cut fence and again in February when someone opened a pen.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

