Man stabbed, found on highway in Evergreen - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man stabbed, found on highway in Evergreen

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
EVERGREEN -

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night. 

The man was found along Highway 35 just after 9:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says he head a stab wound on the left side of his chest. He was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, and went into surgery last night. He's reported to be in stable condition. 

Deputies found the suspect running from the scene to a nearby convenience store. Blake Samuel Young, 18, appeared to have been assaulted as well. He was taken into custody. 

After Young was treated for his injuries, he was initially charged with assault with a weapon. That weapon was reportedly recovered by law enforcement. 

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.