Man stabbed, found on highway in Evergreen

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.

The man was found along Highway 35 just after 9:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says he head a stab wound on the left side of his chest. He was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, and went into surgery last night. He's reported to be in stable condition.

Deputies found the suspect running from the scene to a nearby convenience store. Blake Samuel Young, 18, appeared to have been assaulted as well. He was taken into custody.

After Young was treated for his injuries, he was initially charged with assault with a weapon. That weapon was reportedly recovered by law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.