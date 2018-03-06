Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples among acts at Travelers Rest Fest in Missoula

The Traveler's Rest Festival is coming back to Missoula and hosting several more big indie acts.

The festival was first hosted by the Decemberists in August 2017 and invited dozens of artists, including Belle and Sebastian and Julien Baker.

This year's lineup was announced Tuesday, and includes Mavis Staples, Death Cab for Cutie, Jeff Tweedy and more, all playing over Aug. 4 and 5 at the Big Sky Brewing Amphitheater. The Decemberists will return to play, as well.

Click here for more information.