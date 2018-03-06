DNA evidence links Montana killing to convicted murderer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

DNA evidence links Montana killing to convicted murderer

By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Motions filed to overturn the homicide convictions of two men in a 1994 Montana killing reveal that another man serving a life sentence for a double murder told family members he was responsible. Newly available DNA evidence links him to the crime.

The nephew and former sister-in-law of David Wayne Nelson said Nelson told them 20 years ago that he kidnapped and killed Donna Meagher as she closed up a casino in Montana City.

Freddie Joe Lawrence and Paul Jenkins were convicted.

Court records say recent DNA tests on evidence in the Meagher case match Nelson, who killed a Deer Lodge man and his mother in 2015. Tests did not find DNA matches for Lawrence or Jenkins.

The Montana Innocence Project is asking that they be released from prison. A hearing is set for Friday in Helena.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.\

PHOTO: David Wayne Nelson mugshot courtesy Montana Department of Corrections.

