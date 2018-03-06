Benefis says family is at fault in football brain injury case

On Monday, jury selection began in the case of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. The family of Robert Back alleges that Benefis and its employees wrongly cleared their son to play football in a 2014 game that led to a serious brain injury and partial paralysis.

Jury selection was held at the Montana Expo Park. Over 270 people were originally called for jury duty, though about 210 were expected to actually arrive. By 10 am, over half of those in attendance were deemed "statutorily disqualified," and even more were later dismissed for reasons ranging from medical concerns to travel plans and calving season.

After lunch, the group moved back to the Cascade County Courthouse. The pool was narrowed down to the final 12 jurors and three alternates, who will eventually decide who will be held responsible for Robert Back's 2014 injury that left him permanently disabled.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

For the first time in over a year, Benefis responded to ABC FOX Montana's questions ahead of the case, releasing a statement that says:

"We are confident that when all the facts are presented at trial it will be clear that Benefis Health System should not be blamed for Robert Back's injuries. Two medical doctors told Robert and his family that Robert was not to play football that week. Two days before the game, Robert's doctor gave Robert and his family a note to give to Robert's football coaches making clear that Robert was not to play in the game Friday night. Robert and his family chose not to follow the doctors’ instructions.

Everyone involved in this case at Benefis was deeply saddened by the tragic injuries Robert suffered, but it would be wrong to blame Benefis."

