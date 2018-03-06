Two injured, two on the loose after Missoula gas station shootin - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Two injured, two on the loose after Missoula gas station shooting

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- The Missoula Police Department is investigating the report of shots fired at a convenience store in the 2400 block of S. Higgins Avenue.

The report came in early morning Tuesday. 

Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.

MPD investigators said two individuals were shot by two suspects who fled the scene before police arrived. Both adult male victims were taken to the hospital where one was treated and released. 

The suspects are still on the loose.

One suspect was described as being taller than 6’0, muscular, and wearing a dark colored hoodie. The second suspect was described as being shorter, also wearing a dark hoodie, and brandishing a firearm. 

If anyone has information to identify the suspects, or can otherwise aid in this investigation, please contact either Det. Ben Slater (406) 552-6282, or Det. Mitch Lang (406) 552-6292. 
 

