Ambassador Max Baucus delivers State of the World Address

High school students gathered Monday night in Missoula to hear former US Ambassador to China Max Baucus give his state of the world address.

Monday’s meeting Baucus’s main point was for young people to explore and examine their surroundings.

He told the audience by doing so they can help society as the future leaders of our world.

200 high school students and teachers gathered to hear the former ambassador and Montana senator give his take on how they can attribute to society.

Hoping to get his message across to some of our state's youngest leaders, Baucus said it's all about taking that first step.

"Explain how much I love public service. It is fun! To Helping solve problem for people in Montana and others. Maybe some of that can be infectious, hopefully with some enthusiasm. This is great,” said Max Baucus, former Ambassador.

However, as our future leaders, Baucus also told students it's important to expand their horizons.

With multiple speakers hailing from different parts of the globe, Baucus said success starts by coming together.

"Hear what other people are saying. It's wonderful together and that's big beauty and advantage of this," said Baucus.

Other topics students heard about dealt with global affairs, such as worldwide economic and cultural issues faced around the globe.

There is also an event where students hold mock political debates, where the top team is able to win a trip to Washington, DC to compete in a national competition.