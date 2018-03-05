Bobcats start title defense with win in Reno, 68-58 over UND

It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team began their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58.

Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5. After winning the tournament last season, the Cats will now move on to the quarterfinal round against the Idaho Vandals

Hatchard finished with a team high 18 points, including five threes, and Junkermier had 15 points, all of those coming from behind the three point arc. The two seniors hit 10 of the 11 total threes made in the game for MSU.

Lexi Klabo for North Dakota had a game-high 24 points, but the Fighting Hawks could not get scoring from anywhere else on their roster, with the next closest player having nine points.

Head Coach Tricia Binford and her team will now play an Idaho squad who beat them 95-77 in Bozeman back in February.