Bobcats start title defense with win in Reno, 68-58 over UND

The Carroll College men's basketball team hosted Montana Western for the Frontier Conference tournament championship game at the PE Center.
It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58. Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5.
Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.
The Yellowjackets have earned the No. 7 seed into the NCAA Division II West Region Championships and will take on No. 2 seed and No. 19 nationally-ranked Hawaii Pacific University.
The Yellowjackets earn their first win over SPU this season and capture the GNAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II West Regionals tournament.
There may be several months before purchasing pencils, crayons, and other school supplies, but five year olds and their parents are already signing up for kindergarten at Missoula County Public Schools.
MDT reports that boxes of nails fell on the road in several places and are blocking both lanes of traffic.
The Lady Griz tied their season on Monday afternoon, beating Sacramento State 87-80.
Missoula students are learning how to organize groups in case of disaster. "In the mock city council, we have a mayor, student council members, and then all kinds of specialists. We have a geneticist, entomologist, and people like Greenpeace and Earth Justice,” Hatch said.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...
A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.
It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58. Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5.
Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.
The Yellowjackets have earned the No. 7 seed into the NCAA Division II West Region Championships and will take on No. 2 seed and No. 19 nationally-ranked Hawaii Pacific University.
The Yellowjackets earn their first win over SPU this season and capture the GNAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II West Regionals tournament.
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.
Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk set a new NCAA Division I record for consecutive free throws made as the Eagles beat Northern Arizona 85-68.
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
A Montana organization that provides support for troubled families is facing major cuts to its services.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled.
