Bobcats start title defense with win in Reno, 68-58 over UND - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bobcats start title defense with win in Reno, 68-58 over UND

Posted: Updated:
Bobcats Bobcats

It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team began their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58. 

Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5. After winning the tournament last season, the Cats will now move on to the quarterfinal round against the Idaho Vandals

Hatchard finished with a team high 18 points, including five threes, and Junkermier had 15 points, all of those coming from behind the three point arc. The two seniors hit 10 of the 11 total threes made in the game for MSU.

Lexi Klabo for North Dakota had a game-high 24 points, but the Fighting Hawks could not get scoring from anywhere else on their roster, with the next closest player having nine points.

Head Coach Tricia Binford and her team will now play an Idaho squad who beat them 95-77 in Bozeman back in February. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Carroll College Men's Basketball Goes Back-to-Back

    Carroll College Men's Basketball Goes Back-to-Back

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:12 AM EST2018-03-06 06:12:36 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:12 AM EST2018-03-06 06:12:36 GMT

    The Carroll College men's basketball team hosted Montana Western for the Frontier Conference tournament championship game at the PE Center. 

    The Carroll College men's basketball team hosted Montana Western for the Frontier Conference tournament championship game at the PE Center. 

  • Bobcats start title defense with win in Reno, 68-58 over UND

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-03-06 03:29:20 GMT
    BobcatsBobcats
    BobcatsBobcats

    It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58.  Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5. 

    It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58.  Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5. 

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/5

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/5

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:08 PM EST2018-03-06 01:08:56 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:08 PM EST2018-03-06 01:08:56 GMT

    Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.

    Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Gonzaga Women top USF, punch ticket to WCC title game

    Gonzaga Women top USF, punch ticket to WCC title game

    Lisa Fortier Wins WCC Coach of the YearLisa Fortier Wins WCC Coach of the Year

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...

  • Bogdan Bliznyuk named Big Sky MVP, Mason Peatling named honorable mention All-Big Sky

    Bogdan Bliznyuk named Big Sky MVP, Mason Peatling named honorable mention All-Big Sky

    Photo: EWU AthleticsPhoto: EWU Athletics
    Photo: EWU AthleticsPhoto: EWU Athletics

    A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).

    A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).

  • Robert Franks Named Pac-12 Most Improved Player

    Robert Franks Named Pac-12 Most Improved Player

    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics

    Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening. 

    Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.