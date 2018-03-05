Multimedia Journalist/Reporter (Missoula) - FT

We are looking for an enterprising, energetic and hard-working MMJ who can handle hard news, as well as the lighter side. The right candidate will be dynamic and hungry to learn. This person will use social media to help gather and break stories, as well as engage with viewers. The right person for this gig is adventurous and wants to provide a memorable experience for viewers every morning. If you think you have the right stuff (details on that below) to join a fun and creative AM team, then get your resume and demo to us asap! Please contact Jeff Hite, Cowles Director of Recruitment, jeff.hite@khq.com.
Details on Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications
BA in journalism, communication or another preferred discipline.
No phone calls, please. Cowles Company is an equal opportunity employer, women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug screen is required.