Missing person advisory for South Glacier girl canceled

UPDATE: The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled. Rikkole has been located.

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing person advisory for a 6-year-old South Glacier girl.

Rikkole Monroe is Native American and has brown eyes and brown hair. She's 3'8" and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white lace sweater, blue jeans, brown boots, polka-dot black coat and a pink hat.

She was last seen March 2 in South Glacier. She was taken by her non-custodial mother, Thomasine Salway, age 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency at 406-338-4000.

