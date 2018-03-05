Missing person advisory for South Glacier girl canceled - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missing person advisory for South Glacier girl canceled

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

UPDATE: The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled. Rikkole has been located.

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing person advisory for a 6-year-old South Glacier girl.

Rikkole Monroe is Native American and has brown eyes and brown hair. She's 3'8" and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white lace sweater, blue jeans, brown boots, polka-dot black coat and a pink hat.

She was last seen March 2 in South Glacier. She was taken by her non-custodial mother, Thomasine Salway, age 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency at 406-338-4000.

From the Montana Department of Justice:

Blackfeet Law Enforcement has requested a Missing and Endangered Person alert for Rikkole Monroe, 6-year-old American Indian female, 3 feet 8, 50 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in South Glacier on Friday 2 March 2018. She was last seen wearing white laced sweater, light blue jeans, brown ankle boots, polka dot black coat with a pink hat.
Rikkole was taken by her non-custodial mother, Thomasine Salway (aka Wall), from her grandmother’s house to be taken to school. Thomasine is a 25-year-old American Indian female, 5 feet 6, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rikkole or Thomasine please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406 338 4000 or call 911

