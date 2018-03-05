Kindergarten enrollment begins Monday for Missoula Public Schools

There may be several months before purchasing pencils, crayons, and other school supplies, but five year olds and their parents are already signing up for kindergarten at Missoula County Public Schools.

The district started accepting applications Monday, March 5th.

Monday is an exciting day for Franklin Elementary along with other schools across the district because they are now accepting kindergarten enrollment applications.

Student enrollment is expected to increase this year and for several years to come, so schools like Franklin Elementary are adding more classrooms.

Principal Amy Schattuck said that the school added a third kindergarten classroom.

Schattuck said that she is looking forward to welcoming new students and families

"Watching the excitement from the parents and it's a whole new transition into school and we are really excited about getting them learning and figuring out their love for learning," said Schattuck.

This same excitement is echoed across town at Paxson Elementary, where last year they filled up all 80 available kindergarten spots.

It's a fun time of year for kindergarten teachers like Mikell Fox as she continues to teach this year's class while preparing for the incoming students.

"I really love the joy that they bring to the classroom. Kindergartners are just like sponges and they come in so ready to learn and everything is new to them so it is really fun to be a part of that," said Fox.

Paxson Principal, Peter Halloran, couldn't agree more.

He said that kindergarten is not just the start of a child's education, but said that this is such an important time for social and emotional learning.

"It just sets up students for the rest of their life and so we just want to make sure they get a really good experience in kindergarten. And hospitality is so important for us at Paxson. We just want all of our students to know that this is their school and they are welcomed here and this is going to be their home for years to come," said Halloran.

Kindergarten applications are accepted through April 13th across the district.

According to the School District's Communication Director, Hatton Littman, Missoula schools will see an increase in enrollment through 2023

District wide Missoula schools are projected to have 625 kindergartners enrolled and across all elementary schools the district expects 63 additional students in the next year.