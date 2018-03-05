$27 million medical training facility slated for Butte

The state announced on Monday plans for building a massive new medical education center in Butte.

The Praxis Center for Innovative Learning is intended to be the first independently owned, nonprofit medical training center in North America to focus on rural health care practice, according to a state official. The facility is planned to be 82,000 square feet and three stories tall, and located in Uptown Butte. Part of the facility will be specially designed to look like a rural hospital.

The center will be a mock hospital capable of training medical professionals in a broad range of care. Officials estimate it could bring in 3,000 to 4,000 practitioners each year for trainings, and employ more than 75 people.

The center is expected to be a major new economic driver for the Butte area.

Lt. Governor Mike Cooney said Monday: “This center will be an economic engine for Butte, Southwest Montana, and the state of Montana as a whole. The economic impacts of construction, job creation, and thousands of trainees coming to Butte each year is substantial and vital to economic growth in the region. This center will also help to address many of the educational shortcoming and isolation issues we face here in Montana. It will lead to healthier citizens, and happier and more satisfied healthcare workers. And it will help to attract and recruit qualified healthcare workers in rural areas all across the state.”

The National Center for Health Care Informatics has a contract with CAE Healthcare to build the simulation training center. The entire project is estimated at $35 million, and NCHCI says it has already secured financing from a bank.

The entire list of learning curriculum to be offered by the center:

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

Airway Management

Cardiopulmonary Critical Situations (CCS)

Disaster Medical Readiness (DMR)

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

EMS I, II, III, IV, V (pediatrics), VI (critical care)

Foundations of Nursing Practice

Infant Emergencies

Infant Nursing

Patient Centered Acute Care Training (PACT)

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)

Pediatric Emergencies

Pediatric Nursing

Perioperative Management

Rapid Assessment and Intervention

Respiratory Education Simulation Program (RESP)

Tactical Medical Care (TMC)

Urgent Obstetrical Situations (UOS)

Interpersonal Education