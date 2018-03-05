Lady Griz beat Sacramento State - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lady Griz beat Sacramento State

The Lady Griz tied their season on Monday afternoon, beating Sacramento State 87-80.

Check out some highlights from ABC FOX Montana's Shaun Rainey, who's reporting live from Reno this week:

