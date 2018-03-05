Traffic alert: Highway 40 partial closure due to boxes of nails

Traffic on a section of Highway 40 is now being routed to a single lane while workers remove nails from the roadway.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the incident is near the .5 mile post of Highway 40, from Riverway Parkway to Hilltop Drive, Whitefish to Columbia Falls.

MDT reports that boxes of nails fell on the road in several places and are blocking both lanes of traffic.

The source is unknown.

Sheriff's deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol are responding.

From MDT:

THE ROAD IS OPEN TO SINGLE LANE TRAFFIC AT THIS TIME WHILE CLEAN-UP CONTINUES ** MHP HAS SHUT DOWN MT-40 UNTIL MDT CAN REMOVE ALL NAILS FROM ROADWAY, IT HAS BEEN DEEMED TOO HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVELERS TO USE ROADWAY **

