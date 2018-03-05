Missoula Firefighter goes for 7th straight stairclimb win

There may be several months before purchasing pencils, crayons, and other school supplies, but five year olds and their parents are already signing up for kindergarten at Missoula County Public Schools.
MDT reports that boxes of nails fell on the road in several places and are blocking both lanes of traffic.
The Lady Griz tied their season on Monday afternoon, beating Sacramento State 87-80.
Missoula students are learning how to organize groups in case of disaster. "In the mock city council, we have a mayor, student council members, and then all kinds of specialists. We have a geneticist, entomologist, and people like Greenpeace and Earth Justice,” Hatch said.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
A Montana organization that provides support for troubled families is facing major cuts to its services.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled.
