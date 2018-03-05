Name released of skier who died on Whitefish Mountain

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Canadian man who died on Friday in an accident.

Officials say Charges Douglas Herr, 56, is from Calgary. Herr was skiing with a friend on March 2 when he went missing. Within two hours, Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol found his body in a tree well not far from the peak.

In a separate incident,a 30-year-old Canadian snowboarder went missing on the mountain and was found by Two Bear Air. The snowboarder said he'd gotten lost in the dark and was found below the resort near Northern Lights Drive and Whitefish Lake, officials say.

The sheriff's office says that the search continues for Jon Torgerson, the backcountry skier who went missing near Whitefish Resort in mid-February.

The office notes: "We wish to thank all the dedicated volunteers who have been working countless hours over the last two weeks in multiple search and rescue cases."