New Catholic bishop supports immigrants, gun control

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The incoming bishop for the Catholic church in Las Vegas says supporting immigrants and advocating for gun control will be among his top priorities.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Bishop George Leo Thomas, who takes over May 15 for retiring Bishop Joseph Pepe, says he wants to promote an agenda of "compassion and care."

The 67-year-old Thomas is set to be the third bishop in the 23-year history of the Diocese of Las Vegas. He had been bishop in Helena, Montana, since June 2004.

Pepe has served as the Diocese of Las Vegas' leading clergy member since 2001.

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com

