Target Range student project gets help from Mayor Engen

Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
