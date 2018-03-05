Target Range student project gets help from Mayor Engen - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Target Range student project gets help from Mayor Engen

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

At Missoula's Target Range School, eighth graders are taking a hands-on approach to learning about city government and even got some help from a special guest.      

The project started with a book, Yellow Fever 1793It told the story of the 1793 epidemic and how it wiped out 10 percent of the city of Philadelphia’s population. 

After they read the book, teacher Tamara Hatch planned a mock city council meeting to help her students better understand the story.

"In the mock city council, we have a mayor, student council members, and then all kinds of specialists. We have a geneticist, entomologist, and people like Greenpeace and Earth Justice,” Hatch said.

Students were given a pretend scenario: a mosquito virus outbreak in Missoula.

The students' assignment is to decide how the city will respond to protect residents.

"Learning to look at a problem and look at all the sides of the problem. And try to come up with solutions,” said Hatch.

 To come up with a solution, the students got to call in some experts. Mayor John Engen and Missoula City-County Health Department workers were on standby for the students to ask questions.

Engen said he was happy to participate in this mock scenario and provide guidance. He said students are learning important skills they can use in the real world.

"The lesson gets applied. It's a question whether you can convince another person to do something that you want them to do," Engen said. "So what these folks are learning here makes a difference in their lives."

Kallie Godina, who served as the mock mayor, couldn't agree more.

"There's a lot of things I didn't realize how much the mayor has to take on," Godina said. "[Being] charge of the city and making such critical decisions."

Now it will be up to Kallie and her fellow students to make their own critical decision.

The students are still collecting information before they'll hold their mock city council meeting.

Their teacher Tamara Hatch said they'll take on that outbreak scenario in about a week.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-03-10 00:07:51 GMT
    Chase James MunsonChase James Munson

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

  • PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-03-08 23:43:14 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

  • Investigators seek cause of fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo

    Investigators seek cause of fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:49 PM EST2018-03-08 04:49:25 GMT

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • UM lab explains how cyanide vial may have gone missing

    UM lab explains how cyanide vial may have gone missing

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:34 PM EST2018-03-08 23:34:18 GMT

    Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals.  Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.

    Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals.  Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.

  • Montanans are fourth drunkest in nation, according to new analysis

    Montanans are fourth drunkest in nation, according to new analysis

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:27 PM EST2018-03-09 17:27:32 GMT

    A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...

    A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...

  • Police search for vial of toxic potassium cyanide removed from UM lab

    Police search for vial of toxic potassium cyanide removed from UM lab

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-08 16:34:29 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.

    The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.

  • Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near city cemetery

    Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near city cemetery

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-03-08 17:29:29 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...

    MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...

  • New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-03-08 20:24:37 GMT

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.