Students learn about city council from Missoula Mayor John Engen

Missoula's Target Range School, 8th graders are taking a hands-on approach to learning about city government and even got some help from a special guest.

These 8th graders could be Missoula’s future city council members or who knows, one of them could be mayor someday.

They certainly learned what it takes as Missoula’s current Mayor, John Engen stopped by to give them a hand.

The plan started with a book, “Yellow Fever 1793”.

It told the story of the “Yellow Fever 1793” epidemic and how it wiped out 10% of the city of Philadelphia’s population.

To help her 8th-grade students better understand the story and the impacts an outbreak like this would have on a city.

Teacher, Tamara Hatch, planned a mock city council meeting.

"In the mock city council, we have a mayor, student council members, and then all kinds of specialists. We have s geneticist, entomologist, people like green peace and earth justice,” said Tamara Hatch, Target Range School.

Students were given a pretend scenario, a mosquito virus outbreak in Missoula.

The students are tasked with deciding how the city will respond to protect residents.

"Learning to look at a problem and look at all the sides of the problem. And try to come up with solutions,” said Hatch.

To come up with a solution, the students got to call in some experts.

Missoula Mayor, John Engen and Missoula City-County Health Department workers were on standby for the students to ask questions.

While Engen was happy to participate in this mock scenario and provide guidance.

He said students are learning important skills, they can use in the real world.

"The lesson gets applied. It's a question whether you can convince another person to do something that you want them to do. And when the stakes are whether their imaginary or real the skills apply. So what these folks are learning here makes a difference in their lives, “said John Engen, Missoula Mayor.

The mock mayor or maybe future Missoula mayor, Kallie Godina couldn't agree more.

"There's a lot of things I didn't realize how much the mayor has to take on. As being an in charge of the city and making so critical decisions,” said Kallie Godnia, Target Range School student.

Now it will be up to Kallie and her fellow 8th graders or council members to make their own critical decision.

The students are still collecting information before they'll hold their mock city council meeting.

Their teacher Tamara Hatch said they'll take on that outbreak scenario in about a week.