Structure fire reported in Belgrade

Multiple agencies respond to a fire that reportedly broke out Sunday night at Johns Manville Manufacturing and Production in Belgrade.

David Wood, who lives in the area, said the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and multiple agencies responded to the scene on South Broadway.

Wood said he was unable to see flames, but added a strong chemical smell came from the building.

Johns Manville manufactures building insulation, commercial roofing, roof insulation and specialty products.

