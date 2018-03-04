Featured film at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival nominated for - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Featured film at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival nominated for an Oscar

MISSOULA -

Sunday night was the biggest night in Hollywood, the big premiere of the 90th Academy Awards.

A film that was featured at the year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is actually nominated for an Oscar.

The 30 minute film “Edith and Eddie” is nominated for best documentary short at this year's academy awards.

The film is about an elderly couple in their 90s.

The couple is America’s oldest interracial newlyweds.

Their love story is disrupted by a family feud that threatens to tear the couple apart.

It was also featured at the sun-dance film festival, executive director of the big sky documentary film festival, Rachel Gregg, said she understands why it's being nominated for an Oscar.

"Yes, I completely understand why it's up for an Oscar. It has those pieces of documentary film where it's a lovely real story that we can all relate to. But they did a good job bringing in some complexity to help it be a meaningful piece of media,” said Gregg.

Unfortunately, “Edith and Eddie” did not win the Oscar; “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” was the winner.

Besides, learning about the couples love story, Gregg added the film also makes you think about caring for elderly people.

For more information on the film go to https://www.editheddie.com/

