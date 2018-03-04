Welcome Home Warriors: Friends, family show up to support state champs

Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.

The team bus was escorted by a Lake County Sheriff's vehicle, Arlee Fire trucks, other emergency vehicles and fans.

The Warriors returned from Butte after winning their second Class C State Championship.

Arlee topped Manhattan Christian 66-58 in Saturday's title game.

The Warriors were undefeated this season, going a perfect 26-0.

The team took home the state title in 2017 as well, defeating the same Manhattan Christian team.

Phillip Malatare and Will Mesteth paced the Warriors with 18 points each. The two seniors, cousins, carried this team all season. Malatare also chipped in with

Manhattan Christian made this game close throughout, but it was their three point shooting that finally did them in. The Eagles only made 8 threes on 24 attempts.

Video Courtesy: Jordan Lefler, Rise Up Productions