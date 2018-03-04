Welcome Home Warriors: Friends, family show up to support state - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Welcome Home Warriors: Friends, family show up to support state champs

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
ARLEE -

Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.

The team bus was escorted by a Lake County Sheriff's vehicle, Arlee Fire trucks, other emergency vehicles and fans. 

The Warriors returned from Butte after winning their second Class C State Championship. 

Arlee topped Manhattan Christian 66-58 in Saturday's title game.

The Warriors were undefeated this season, going a perfect 26-0. 

The team took home the state title in 2017 as well, defeating the same Manhattan Christian team. 

Phillip Malatare and Will Mesteth paced the Warriors with 18 points each. The two seniors, cousins, carried this team all season. Malatare also chipped in with 

Manhattan Christian made this game close throughout, but it was their three point shooting that finally did them in. The Eagles only made 8 threes on 24 attempts. 

Video Courtesy: Jordan Lefler, Rise Up Productions

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Students learn about city council from Missoula Mayor John Engen

    Students learn about city council from Missoula Mayor John Engen

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-05 06:09:52 GMT
    Missoula's Target Range School, 8th graders are taking a hands-on approach to learning about city government and even got some help from a special guest.       These 8th graders could be Missoula’s future city council members or who knows, one of them could be mayor someday. They certainly learned what it takes as Missoula’s current Mayor, John Engen stopped by to give them a hand. The plan started with a book, “Yellow Fever 1793&r...
    Missoula's Target Range School, 8th graders are taking a hands-on approach to learning about city government and even got some help from a special guest.       These 8th graders could be Missoula’s future city council members or who knows, one of them could be mayor someday. They certainly learned what it takes as Missoula’s current Mayor, John Engen stopped by to give them a hand. The plan started with a book, “Yellow Fever 1793&r...

  • Structure fire reported in Belgrade

    Structure fire reported in Belgrade

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-03-05 04:42:34 GMT

    Multiple agencies respond to a fire that broke out Sunday night at Johns Manville Manufacturing and Production in Belgrade.

    Multiple agencies respond to a fire that broke out Sunday night at Johns Manville Manufacturing and Production in Belgrade.

  • Featured film at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival nominated for an Oscar

    Featured film at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival nominated for an Oscar

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:11 PM EST2018-03-05 04:11:27 GMT

    Sunday night was the biggest night in Hollywood, the big premiere of the 90th Academy Awards.

    Sunday night was the biggest night in Hollywood, the big premiere of the 90th Academy Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-03-03 19:06:51 GMT
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Welcome Home Warriors: Friends, family show up to support state champs

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-03-05 04:45:25 GMT

    Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.

    Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.

  • Heart Butte basketball team prepares for tournament after weeks stranded

    Heart Butte basketball team prepares for tournament after weeks stranded

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:47 PM EST2018-03-01 00:47:22 GMT

    After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.

    After three weeks of being unable to return home, the Heart Butte Warriors hope that the winter weather will clear - and that they'll bring a state title back, too.

  • New AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater announces Missoula opening date

    New AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater announces Missoula opening date

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-22 21:13:23 GMT

    A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.

    A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.

  • Arlee wins Class C State title

    Arlee wins Class C State title

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-04 05:27:19 GMT

    The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.

    The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.

  • Montana couple scammed out of hundreds of dollars

    Montana couple scammed out of hundreds of dollars

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.